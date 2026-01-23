Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey is entering a new dimension this year. After clocking times under 11 seconds, the sprinter is among the favorites in the 100-meter race at the European Championships in Birmingham on Monday evening.

“Very surreal,” Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey replied when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency how it felt to now be among the athletes who have run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds. She made this statement four days after clocking 10.98 seconds at the meet in Bulle on July 11. The track there is considered very fast, and because the conditions were also ideal, the 29-year-old from Central Switzerland emphasizes: “I don’t expect to be able to run under 11 seconds again just yet.”

But that’s exactly what Di Tizio-Frey accomplishes shortly thereafter. At the Swiss Championships in late July at Zurich’s Letzigrund, she wins her first 100-meter title with a time of 10.96 seconds. Even though she hadn’t expected such feats, her top form didn’t come out of nowhere. It is the result of several changes. For one, she is now training with Patrick Saile, the national sprint coach for Swiss Athletics, although her previous coach, Lucio Di Tizio, remains with the team in an advisory role.

New Ideas

Under Saile’s guidance, a new focus on strength was established. Di Tizio-Frey not only trained a bit more in this area, she also worked with heavier weights. In addition, she made minor adjustments to her running technique. “I’m now able to plant my foot correctly and transfer as much power as possible to the track so that everything moves smoothly forward,” says Di Tizio-Frey, continuing: “Since I didn’t get off to a very fast start this season, it took a bit of courage to stick to the plan and implement the technical aspects the way we had intended. That has now paid off.”

What prompted her to change coaches? “I was already attending Patrick’s training sessions from time to time last year. We’ve always gotten along very well. Lucio turned 74 last year, so—especially with the next Olympic cycle in mind—we decided to hand over responsibility to another coach to lighten his load a bit. But he still enjoys being involved and occasionally leads a training session.”

Lucio Di Tizio is her father-in-law, as she is married to his son, Luca. Luca used to be a decathlete, but after suffering a severe herniated disc in 2019, he retired from competitive sports; however, he often comes along to training sessions. It was pure coincidence that Lucio Di Tizio, who worked for Swiss Athletics for many years, became her coach. He had the time to do so because he was retired. She describes their collaboration as “super cool. When we went to training camps, it was always like a family vacation. It always worked out really well,” she says.

A Late Starter

Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey didn’t start track and field until she was fairly old—"around 14 or 15." Like her parents, she had previously played water polo and also did artistic gymnastics. In track and field, it quickly became clear that her talent lay in sprinting, as she has many fast-twitch muscle fibers. In 2017, she won the bronze medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the U23 European Championships in Bydgoszcz. In 2022, at the World Championships in Eugene, she competed for the first time in a major outdoor event in the elite category. Since then, she has regularly participated in international championships, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

While she could “barely make a living” from track and field, “depending on the sponsorship situation,” Nevertheless, since last October, she has been working part-time (50 percent) at a healthcare company. She is part of a team responsible for healthcare services in pharmacies. On Tuesdays, she usually works at the main office in Bern and doesn’t train. Otherwise, she can work flexibly from home or pay a visit to a pharmacy. The previous summer, she had completed her ETH degree in pharmaceutical sciences. “I like to do something else on the side so my mind isn’t always focused on sports,” says Di Tizio-Frey.

Taking It Easy on the Way to the Next Highlight

The Olympic Games in Paris were her big goal. Afterward, she told herself she would take it one year at a time. Now, as the fastest European woman of the 2026 season, she’s competing at the European Championships in Birmingham, where she’s among the favorites in the 100-meter dash. Although she has never before qualified for a final as an individual skater at a major event, anything less than making it to the final would be a disappointment. Still, it’s important to her not to put too much pressure on herself. After all, she wants to be able to use the word “surreal” again on Monday evening after the semifinals and finals.