Farewell to the New York crowd - and one to the tennis world? It is unclear what will happen next for Venus Williams after her elimination from the US Open Keystone

Is this Venus Williams' last appearance on the big stage? It would be a shame, because at the US Open the grand old lady of the tennis scene is still showing amazing qualities at the age of 45.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Venus Williams' media conference ends in tears. "For me, it was about getting back on the court and giving myself a chance to play in better health," said the seven-time Grand Slam winner and former number 1 late Monday evening local time in New York. "When you don't play healthy, it gets in your head too. It was nice to be freer again."

Two years after her last appearance at a Grand Slam tournament and five years after losing to Karolina Muchova at the same venue, Williams was able to challenge the Czech No. 11 seed for two hours before losing 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 and receiving a standing ovation.

After a difficult period marked by suffering, the oldest player in the US Open main draw since Renée Richards in 1981 (aged 47) felt better than she had for a long time. She recently revealed in an emotional post that she had health problems before her uterus operation last summer. "I was told I was inoperable. I was told I could bleed to death on the operating table. I was told to find a surrogate and give up hope of having my own children," she wrote on Instagram.

Crippling pain and heavy bleeding

It had been a year since her operation, during which she had a fibroid removed, among other things. "I suffered from severe anemia, debilitating pain, heavy bleeding and unusually frequent menstrual cycles for many years. It affected my tennis," she said. It meant all the more to Williams that she was allowed to compete at the US Open once again thanks to a wild card and sold herself dearly against the semi-finalist of the last two years.

25 years after her first US Open triumph

Nevertheless, perhaps one of the greatest tennis careers in history came to an end on Monday, even if Venus was often somewhat overshadowed by her even more successful younger sister. It was 28 years ago that she competed at the US Open for the first time as a 17-year-old and reached the final straight away. She lost it to Martina Hingis.

She then won twice in New York in 2000 and 2001 and five times at Wimbledon. She went on to win a further fourteen Grand Slam titles in doubles, two in mixed and four Olympic gold medals, one in singles and three in doubles with Serena.

No more long trips

Williams is not talking about retiring in New York. "Although I lost, I'm very proud and happy about my game," she says. "I worked so hard for it," emphasizes the 45-year-old from Florida. "In the last three months, I've done nothing but train. No meeting friends, no dinners out." She has also never felt so much support from the public. "Even when I was behind, they were always right behind me. That was a great feeling."

Nevertheless, it is very questionable what the future holds for Williams. "Are there any more tournaments in the USA?" she asks when asked about her plans for this year. She no longer wants to travel long distances. After all, if she wants to, she is guaranteed a well-deserved wild card next year at the age of 46. But if it is her last game as a professional, it will be a worthy farewell.

"She is such a legend of our sport," enthuses Karolina Muchova, who could be responsible for the end of her career.