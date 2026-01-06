  1. Residential Customers
WTA Auckland Venus Williams loses first singles match of the new year

6.1.2026 - 10:31

Venus Williams loses to Magda Linette
Venus Williams loses to Magda Linette
Venus Williams narrowly loses her first singles match of the new year. The 45-year-old is defeated 4:6, 6:4, 2:6 by Magda Linette from Poland on her comeback to the WTA Tour in Auckland, New Zealand.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams is preparing for the Australian Open with tournaments in Auckland and Hobart. The match in Auckland was Williams' first since her first-round defeat at the US Open last August.

Venus Williams has received a wild card from the organizers for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in Melbourne from January 18 to February 1. She will be taking part in the Australian Open for the first time in five years.

According to the organizers, the 45-year-old will be the oldest participant ever to be represented in the main draw. Williams has never won the Australian Open. In 2003 and 2017, she lost to her sister Serena in the final.

