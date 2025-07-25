Venus Williams leaves the court in Washington with a smile on her face Keystone

Venus Williams is eliminated in the 2nd round on her return to the WTA Tour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 45-year-old American lost 2:6, 2:6 to the number 5 seed Magdalena Frech from Poland in the round of 16 in Washington.

With a win, Williams would have become the oldest quarter-finalist since 1990. Nevertheless, the tournament was a complete success for the former world number one with her opening win against Peyton Stearns. "I had so much fun," said Williams after the match. "Not the result I wanted, but I was able to play a lot of matches, which is definitely a plus. I couldn't be happier."

It was the seven-time Grand Slam winner's first tournament in 16 months and she is planning her next appearance at the hard court tournament in Cincinnati. There is also currently speculation about her participation in the US Open. On Monday, the organizers announced the entry of her sister Serena for the mixed competition.