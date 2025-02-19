  1. Residential Customers
Comeback at the age of 44 Venus Williams returns to the tour for Indian Wells

19.2.2025 - 21:00

Venus Williams at her last appearance a year ago in Indian Wells.
Venus Williams at her last appearance a year ago in Indian Wells.
Seven-time Grand Slam tournament winner Venus Williams returns to the WTA Tour in Indian Wells.

The 44-year-old American will receive a wild card for the Masters 1000 tournament in California in March, as announced by the organizer.

The sister of Serena Williams, who has already retired, last played tennis tournaments just under a year ago. Both in Indian Wells and then in Miami, Venus Williams was eliminated in the first round. The former world number one is now ranked 974th in the world rankings.

