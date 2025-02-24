Venus Williams will not compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells Keystone

Venus Williams will not be returning to the tour, at least for the time being. The 44-year-old American is not accepting the offer of a wild card for the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the German tournament director Tommy Haas, the former world number one and winner of seven Grand Slam events has not given any reasons for her refusal.

The last time Venus Williams competed on the tour was just under a year ago. Both in Indian Wells and in Miami, also at a category 1000 event, she was eliminated in the first round. Venus Williams is currently ranked 975th in the rankings.