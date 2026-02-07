  1. Residential Customers
Legendary Olympic moments Verbal friction: Perret and Rios had a spat in the Olympic final

Luca Betschart

7.2.2026

Jenny Perret and Martin Rios won Olympic silver in Pyeongchang 2018.
Jenny Perret and Martin Rios won Olympic silver in Pyeongchang 2018.
Image: Keystone

Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport tells anecdotes that happened at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

07.02.2026, 19:15

07.02.2026, 19:31

Anyone who has had relationships knows that shreds can fly fast, very fast. This was the case for two people who could not be appeased by the dignified setting of the Olympic Games, the thousands of spectators watching on TV and the coolness of the curling ice: Martin Rios and Jenny Perret. The Swiss mixed doubles team generated so much verbal friction in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that they advanced to the Olympic curling final - where they only lost to the Canadian duo.

Obviously, Rios, a Glarner with Spanish roots, and Perret, a Bernese woman of US origin, do well when they can swear, mock and insult - especially each other. Rios once told the NZZ: "Too much harmony is not good for us." This is certainly not to be expected with these two. However, the fact that the two can also get along quite well in between proves that they still curl up with each other today.

