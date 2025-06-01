  1. Residential Customers
Podium finish in Ostrava Vergé-Dépré siblings win the match for 3rd place

SDA

1.6.2025 - 15:39

High-five: Zoé (left) and Anouk Vergé-Dépré finish the Elite16 tournament in Ostrava in 3rd place.
Picture: sda

Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré finish the Elite16 tournament in Ostrava in 3rd place. At the end of the tournament, the Swiss pair win the sisters' duel against Austria's Dorina and Ronja Klinger.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2025, 15:39

The Vergé-Dépré sisters brought their third Elite16 tournament together to a conciliatory close. In the match for third place, they beat the siblings Dorina and Ronja Klinger in three sets 21:18, 16:21, 15:12. This is the first time that "Team Zouk", as the Bernese women call themselves, have stood on the podium together at the highest level.

"A year ago we played against each other here, Zoé won the battle for the Olympic spot," said Anouk Vergé-Dépré. "Coming back here was very emotional. But I focused on writing a new chapter together here. I'm super happy that we were rewarded with the bronze medal."

After failing twice in the round of 16 at the two top-level tournaments in Brazil in April, the Swiss women advanced to the semi-finals in the Czech Republic. There they were beaten 15-21, 25-23, 8-15 by Latvia's Tina Graudina/Anastasia Samoilova on Sunday morning.

The next opportunity for the Vergé-Dépré sisters to win their first tournament at the highest level will be at the Elite16 tournament in Gstaad at the beginning of July.

