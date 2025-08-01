Zoé and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (right) are eliminated in the quarter-finals at the European Championships. Picture: sda

Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré fail to reach the quarter-finals at the European Championships in Düsseldorf. The sisters lose 21:12, 20:22, 15:17 against the Spaniards Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno.

Things looked good for the women from Bern at first in the quarter-finals, indeed a clear-cut affair in their favor. They clearly set the tone in the first set of the first duel with the Iberians. In the middle of this section, their dominance began to be reflected in the result. The number 3 ranked team "Zouk" lived up to their role as favorites against the number 22 seed.

However, the Spaniards' ranking did not reflect their true capabilities. The ranking was the result of mixed results so far this season. Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno showed that they can do much better at the European Championships in Vienna two years ago, where they reached the final but had no chance against the duo Nina Brunner/Tanja Hüberli in the battle for gold.

The Spaniards were also much better after the first round in the quarter-final against Vergé-Déprés. The improvement was striking. In the second round, the Swiss were able to equalize after trailing by six points. However, their hopes of a final turnaround were not fulfilled - not even in the deciding set.

In the round of 16, the Vergé-Dépré sisters had prevailed 23:21, 21:16 against Emi van Driel and Wies Bekhuis from the Netherlands. The initially close match tipped in the Bernese side's favor towards the end of the first set. They were extremely focused in this phase, played flawlessly and waited patiently for their opponents to make a mistake. This then came on the third set point with a smash into the out.

Defeat after fending off seven match points

For Adrian Heidrich and Jonathan Jordan, the European Championships ended dramatically in the round of 16 with a 15:21, 26:28 defeat. The pair from Zurich and Basel were defeated by Steven van de Velde and Alexander Brouwer from the Netherlands.

The Swiss were trailing 18:20 in the second set, fended off seven match points until 25:25, squandered a set point at 26:26 and then conceded the last two points. Heidrich/Jordan had already suffered a three-set defeat against Van de Velde/Brouwer in the group phase of the Elite 16 tournament in Gstaad at the beginning of July.

