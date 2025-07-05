Anouk Vergé-Dépré sets up the ball for her Switzerland Zoé. Keystone

Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré won the round of 16 duel between Switzerland's two best women's duos at the Elite16 tournament in Gstaad. They defeated Tanja Hüberli and Leona Kernen 21:18, 21:15.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Vergé-Dépré sisters from Bern, who joined the duo this season, confirmed their good form. They performed particularly well on the block, made fewer service errors and were also mentally on top of their game. "We were able to concentrate well and if an action didn't go well, we were able to put it behind us quickly. It was very hot, now we have to recover well and drink a lot," said Anouk, summing up the match.

For Tanja Hüberli from Schwyz, the Olympic bronze medallist from Paris, and Leona Kernen from the Bernese Oberland, the tournament continues despite the defeat. The "Round of 12" will be played in Gstaad, with two lucky losers advancing to the quarter-finals alongside the six winners of the round of 16. Tanja Hüberli and her 19-year-old partner won one of these two places.

Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré successfully took revenge on their Swiss colleagues for their defeat in the final of the Futures tournament in Spiez earlier this year.

The women's quarter-finals are scheduled for late afternoon. Tanja Hüberli and Leona Kernen face a particularly tough task in the form of the US women Kristen Nuss and Taryn Brasher. The Germans Sandra Ittlinger/Anna-Lena Grüne will play against the Vergé-Dépré sisters.