Lando Norris wins for the second time in a row. The Briton is now title contender number one. But the international press is also singing the praises of another driver.

There are only three races and one sprint left on the Formula 1 program this year. Ahead of the world championship races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Lando Norris is on the verge of replacing Max Verstappen as world champion. On Sunday, the Briton took a commanding victory in the McLaren in Brazil. The 25-year-old leads the overall standings with 24 points ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Defending champion Max Verstappen is already 49 points behind in the Red Bull and has little chance of winning title number five.

Great Britain

"Daily Mail": "Verstappen drove like a god! He shot forward from the back of the field to finish a brilliant third."

"The Sun":"Lando Norris crowned a dream weekend in the battle for the title with victory in the dramatic, accident-strewn Brazilian Grand Prix."

Netherlands

"AD":"Lando Norris secured a golden opportunity in the world championship with a perfect weekend, but Max Verstappen once again stole the show in Brazil with an impressive comeback. The world champion started from the pit lane and drove up to third place. An incredible performance that the world will be talking about for days to come."

"De Telegraaf":"Max Verstappen impressed once again at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver produced a magnificent comeback and rewarded himself with an excellent third place."

Austria

"Kleine Zeitung":"In a real strategy poker, pole man Lando Norris kept a cool head at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos and celebrated a hugely important victory in the battle for the drivers' world championship. (...) Max Verstappen delivered the really big show. Starting from the pit lane, the Dutchman plowed through the field thanks to the best strategy and finished third in the end."

"Kronen-Zeitung":"Verstappen works his magic on the podium"

"Salzburger Nachrichten": "Norris overcomes his trauma with victory (...) The McLaren driver completed a perfect weekend in Brazil and further extended his world championship lead."

Spain

"Marca": "Norris is no longer soft, but a rock in the surf. A perfect victory for the Briton and another historic comeback for Max Verstappen, from last place to third."

"Mundo deportivo":"Norris triumphs in Brazil and extends his lead, but Verstappen remains the king: Max delivers a brilliant performance from last place."

"As":"The title is as good as secured for Norris, who won the São Paulo Grand Prix effortlessly from pole position."

Italy

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"Dream weekend for Lando Norris."

France

"Le Parisien":"Despite Max Verstappen's comeback, Lando Norris remains on course for the world championship."

"L'Équipe":"After a perfect weekend in Brazil, Lando Norris extended his lead in the drivers' championship. Although he was once considered fragile, the McLaren driver has improved significantly and established himself as a serious title challenger in the final phase of the season."

