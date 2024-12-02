Max Verstappen is annoyed by George Russell's behavior. imago

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen speaks plainly. This time it's his Mercedes rival George Russell. And there are reasons for it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Max Verstappen sharply criticized George Russell after the Qatar GP because Russell called for a penalty in qualifying.

The world champion was angry that his pole position was disallowed and accused Russell of deliberately trying to put him at a disadvantage.

"He's always very polite in front of the cameras, but when you sit down with him directly, he's a completely different person. I can't stand that," Verstappen made clear. Show more

Max Verstappen and George Russell are no longer friends. After his victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, the Dutch Formula 1 world champion from Red Bull criticized the British Mercedes driver's behaviour in no uncertain terms.

The trigger was Russell's demand for a penalty because he felt he had been obstructed by Verstappen in qualifying. "It's very disappointing," emphasized Verstappen: "I've lost all respect."

Neither of them had been on a fast lap of the Lusail International Circuit. Verstappen had been denied pole position by the race stewards, however, and Russell had started the penultimate race of the season from first place instead.

Russell "a completely different person" away from the cameras

He had never experienced "someone trying to screw someone over so much", said Verstappen. It was ridiculous how Russell tried to impose a penalty on him. "I couldn't believe I got it. But in a way, I was no longer surprised in the world I live in," said Verstappen.

Once in a rage, the 27-year-old Qatar winner, known for his clear statements, continued. "He's always very polite in front of the cameras, but when you sit down with him directly, he's a completely different person. I can't stand that."

He wants nothing more to do with Russell, whom he had already overtaken after just a few meters in the race. However, there will be a reunion as early as next Thursday in the paddock in Abu Dhabi at the last Grand Prix of the year.

