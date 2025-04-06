Max Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix for the fourth time in a row Keystone

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull wins the Japanese Grand Prix for the fourth time in a row. The world champion wins in Suzuka ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the McLaren.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With his victory at the Suzuka International Racing Course, Verstappen completed what he had done the day before, surprising everyone by taking pole position - in a car that the Red Bull camp had classified as "uncompetitive" after the free practice sessions. After the successful chase over a single lap, the Dutchman kept the Norris/Piastri duo in the superior orange cars at bay over the Grand Prix distance.

Verstappen did this with aplomb. He reeled off the stint without flaw and never gave his pursuers the opportunity to put him under serious pressure. In the earliest stages of the race, he extended his lead over Norris to one and a half or two seconds, thus keeping the direct competition at bay to a reassuring extent. On the way to his first win of the season (and 64th overall), the Dutchman only had to relinquish the lead for a short time during the only pit stop.

The Sauber drivers had no chance in the battle for another tangible result. The German Nico Hülkenberg had to settle for 16th place. Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto found himself in 19th place in the final classification and thus in second last place.