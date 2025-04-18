Not paying attention to all the speculation around him: Max Verstappen. dpa

No. He doesn't know why Helmut Marko is worried. Max Verstappen is not thinking about leaving Red Bull, he emphasizes. And he also adds a joke.

DPA dpa

When asked about the concerns of Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko about a possible departure after this season, Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was clueless. When he was asked before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix why there was no speculation about a move to Ferrari, Verstappen had to smile for good.

"Lots of people are talking about it, except me," commented the 27-year-old Dutchman with amusement at the constant speculation, which had recently increased once again: "I'm very relaxed."

The mystery surrounding Marko's worries

The reason for the recent increase in speculation was the problems with the out-of-form Red Bull last weekend in Bahrain. It is known that there are clauses in his long-term contract that could allow him to leave early. "There is a lot of concern," Marko said after Verstappen's sixth place last Sunday.

"To be honest, I don't know," Verstappen replied when asked why Marko had said that: "I just keep working, I try to improve the car." That's how his week would pass.

He did not seem tense, but rather amused by the constant speculation about his future. So he's not thinking of leaving Red Bull? "No, I'm just focusing on commentating, I'm focusing on driving. Then I don't need to think about other scenarios," said Verstappen.

In Sunday's race on the high-speed circuit in Jeddah, he hopes to put the Red Bull between the Bahrain disappointment and the Japanese surprise of victory in Suzuka. He has already won twice on the circuit.

Which teams are being speculated on in particular

Mercedes and Aston Martin, where former Red Bull designer and guarantor of success Adrian Newey is designing the car for next year, are being mentioned in particular in the event of the Dutchman's possible departure. Fittingly, the current Aston Martin star, Fernando Alonso, was also sitting on the sofa at the press conference in the paddock in Jeddah.

"The rumors are good for the team. It shows what future it has," said the 43-year-old two-time world champion, whose contract is still valid for next year. It is "very unlikely" that he could drive together with Verstappen, said the Spaniard.