Due to the installation of a new engine, world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen will have to start five places further back at the Brazilian GP this weekend.

The reason for this is an engine change, which, according to Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, cannot be avoided.

Verstappen's lead over Lando Norris is currently 47 points. Show more

Max Verstappen has already suffered his next setback before the first laps on the legendary Formula 1 circuit in Interlagos, Brazil. The three-time world champion's Red Bull needs a new engine, but the team has already exceeded Verstappen's limit. He will therefore be moved back five places on the grid for this Sunday's race.

"We cannot avoid an engine change in Brazil, with a corresponding penalty," wrote Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko in his column on the in-house portal speedweek.com. For the 27-year-old Verstappen, this also means that he will probably have to catch up and overtake again in the race to prevent his lead over Lando Norris of McLaren - currently 47 points - from shrinking any further.

