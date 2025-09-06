Max Verstappen shows his class in Formula 1 qualifying in Monza and secures pole position in the Red Bull. Gabriel Bortoleto starts from the fourth row for the third time this season.
Bortoleto finished just six tenths behind Verstappen in 8th place - four places ahead of his Sauber team-mate Nico Hülkenberg, who was 65 thousandths off the top 10. The 18-year-old Brazilian started from a similar position in the Hungarian GP a month ago. Starting from 7th on the grid, he achieved his best result in Formula 1 to date in sixth.
Max Verstappen surprisingly took pole position on Saturday. The four-time Formula 1 world champion relegated Lando Norris to 2nd place by 77 thousandths in a thrilling finale. Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who leads Norris by 34 points in the championship standings, finished third.
Behind them, the Ferrari duo lined up in front of a full crowd at the Autodromo Nazionale in Monza: Charles Leclerc in fourth place, Lewis Hamilton in fifth - although Hamilton will have to start five positions further back on the grid on Sunday (15:00) due to a penalty from last Sunday's race in Zandvoort.