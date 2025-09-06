  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Formula 1 Verstappen secures pole at Monza - Bortoleto eighth

SDA

6.9.2025 - 17:45

Max Verstappen is faster than the McLaren and Ferrari drivers in qualifying at Monza
Max Verstappen is faster than the McLaren and Ferrari drivers in qualifying at Monza
Keystone

Max Verstappen shows his class in Formula 1 qualifying in Monza and secures pole position in the Red Bull. Gabriel Bortoleto starts from the fourth row for the third time this season.

Keystone-SDA

06.09.2025, 17:45

06.09.2025, 18:13

Bortoleto finished just six tenths behind Verstappen in 8th place - four places ahead of his Sauber team-mate Nico Hülkenberg, who was 65 thousandths off the top 10. The 18-year-old Brazilian started from a similar position in the Hungarian GP a month ago. Starting from 7th on the grid, he achieved his best result in Formula 1 to date in sixth.

Max Verstappen surprisingly took pole position on Saturday. The four-time Formula 1 world champion relegated Lando Norris to 2nd place by 77 thousandths in a thrilling finale. Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who leads Norris by 34 points in the championship standings, finished third.

Behind them, the Ferrari duo lined up in front of a full crowd at the Autodromo Nazionale in Monza: Charles Leclerc in fourth place, Lewis Hamilton in fifth - although Hamilton will have to start five positions further back on the grid on Sunday (15:00) due to a penalty from last Sunday's race in Zandvoort.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Handball. Kriens-Lucerne survives European Cup qualification without any problems

HandballKriens-Lucerne survives European Cup qualification without any problems

Champions Hockey League. Second defeat for defending champions ZSC Lions

Champions Hockey LeagueSecond defeat for defending champions ZSC Lions

Vuelta. Marc Soler wins solo, Vingegaard remains leader

VueltaMarc Soler wins solo, Vingegaard remains leader