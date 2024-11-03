Verstappen storms to victory from 17th on the grid - Gallery Max Verstappen finally has a good laugh again. He wins in Brazil from 17th on the grid. Image: Keystone Max Verstappen with his first winner's trophy after ten winless Grands Prix. Image: Keystone The surprising top three at the podium ceremony (from left): Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon. Image: Keystone Lando Norris in the McLaren had to settle for 6th place despite pole position. Image: Keystone The Sauber team duo, Zhou Guanyu (left) and Valtteri Bottas, also came away empty-handed in São Paulo. Image: Keystone The race had to be interrupted twice after accidents involving Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari (photo) and Franco Colapinto in the Williams. Image: Keystone Verstappen storms to victory from 17th on the grid - Gallery Max Verstappen finally has a good laugh again. He wins in Brazil from 17th on the grid. Image: Keystone Max Verstappen with his first winner's trophy after ten winless Grands Prix. Image: Keystone The surprising top three at the podium ceremony (from left): Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon. Image: Keystone Lando Norris in the McLaren had to settle for 6th place despite pole position. Image: Keystone The Sauber team duo, Zhou Guanyu (left) and Valtteri Bottas, also came away empty-handed in São Paulo. Image: Keystone The race had to be interrupted twice after accidents involving Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari (photo) and Franco Colapinto in the Williams. Image: Keystone

The São Paulo Grand Prix, driven in the rain, produces an unexpected result. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull wins from 17th on the grid - ahead of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Max Verstappen wins the Sao Paulo GP after starting from 17th on the grid. Lando Norris finished 6th.

Verstappen benefited from the course of the race, among other things. During an interruption, he was able to put on new tires without losing any time.

Verstappen's lead over Norris is now 62 points.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu finished 13th and 15th respectively. Show more

There was a lot to be said for Lando Norris in the latest act of the title fight. The Briton had secured pole position just a few hours before the Grand Prix and thus created the ideal starting position to make up further ground in the title duel with Verstappen. The Dutchman had only finished qualifying in 12th place and had also been demoted five positions due to an engine change outside the permitted tolerance.

But in the race, which was interrupted twice following accidents involving the Argentinean Franco Colapinto in the Williams and the Spaniard Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, everything turned out differently. Verstappen was the big winner, while Norris, who could only manage 6th place, was one of the losers.

The course of the race played into Verstappen's hands

However, Verstappen's great steering skills on a wet track would not have been enough to finish first for the first time after ten Grands Prix without a win. It also took a race that played into his hands. Like the surprising Ocon and Gasly, the world champion, unlike the rest of the competition, did not change tires in the scheduled phase - and was able to have new rollers fitted during the first interruption without losing any time.

Thanks to victory number 62, Verstappen extended his lead in the overall championship standings over his closest rival Norris by 18 points to 62, which equates to a comfortable cushion with three Grands Prix and a sprint race remaining on the schedule.

Sauber duo in 13th and 15th place

The Sauber team's hopes of achieving their first tangible result of the season were short-lived. Valtteri Bottas, who started from 11th on the grid, lost positions within the first few meters, and after a good quarter of the distance, the Finn and his Chinese team-mate Zhou Guanyu found themselves at the back of the field. In the end, the duo finished 13th and 15th respectively.

