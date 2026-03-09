Max Verstappen plans a detour to the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Keystone

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will make his debut at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. A wish comes true for the Dutchman.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His start in the endurance classic on the weekend of May 14-17 is revealed in a media release from Mercedes-AMG. Verstappen is named there as a support driver. Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella will also be competing for his Mercedes-AMG-backed team Verstappen Racing.

"The 24-hour race at the Nürburgring has been on my wish list for a long time," Verstappen is quoted as saying in the press release. "So I'm very excited that we can now make it happen." Commitments in Formula 1 do not stand in the way of the 28-year-old Red Bull driver. Two weeks before the trip to the Nürburgring, he will be racing in Miami in the USA, and a week later he will be driving his car again in Montreal, Canada.

The Nürburgring might not even be his only trip to the long distance. Recently, Verstappen also talked about wanting to compete in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans with former world champion Sebastian Vettel at some point. "I would love to do that. But only if we can fight for victories, of course," said Verstappen.