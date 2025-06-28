Norris clearly superior, Bortoleto also convincing - Gallery The fastest three in qualifying (from left): Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Image: Keystone Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sauber secures 8th place on the grid after a convincing performance Image: Keystone Norris clearly superior, Bortoleto also convincing - Gallery The fastest three in qualifying (from left): Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri Image: Keystone Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sauber secures 8th place on the grid after a convincing performance Image: Keystone

A spin by Pierre Gasly costs Max Verstappen a final attack on pole position at Red Bull's home race. The McLaren world championship leader is not at the front.

The Formula 1 fans in Spielberg hoped in vain for a killer lap from Red Bull local hero Max Verstappen. A spin by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly shortly before the end of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix ruined the world champion's last attempt at a fast lap. Verstappen, like championship leader Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, had to abandon his attack due to a yellow flag.

Instead, championship runner-up Lando Norris secured pole position for the Red Bull home race on Sunday (15:00). Piastri's team-mate relegated Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to second place with a generous lead of 0.521 seconds. It was Norris' third pole of the year and twelfth overall. Piastri finished third, 0.583 seconds behind.

Norris is fully back after his Canada debacle

"It was a good lap, that's for sure. My lap in the third round was good, but I knew there were still a few places I could improve," said Norris after his strong performance in Styria. "I'm very pleased, it was a good day, a good weekend for me and hopefully I can keep it up."

Just two weeks ago, Norris had experienced a disaster in Canada. In the closing stages, he took himself completely out of the race in a self-inflicted crash with Piastri. His team-mate at least managed to cross the finish line in fourth place. "Lando is driving in his own dimension," praised Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur on Sky TV after Norris' Spielberg lap.

Hülkenberg is annoyed with himself

Nico Hülkenberg's own mistake in turn four cost him a place in the Sauber Kick. The Rhinelander hit the brakes and ended up in a disappointing last place after the first knockout round.

"It was a stupid mistake on my part," said Hülkenberg dejectedly. It was "pretty bitter". The performance of his team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto showed what would have been possible for Hülkenberg without this mistake. The Brazilian reached the final knockout round for the first time and was able to move up to eighth position, which came as a complete surprise.

Verstappen complains about his car

And that put Bortoleto directly behind Verstappen, who has 43 points fewer than Piastri in the drivers' standings. The four-time world champion, who has been unbeatable in the battle for pole position at the Red Bull Ring for the past four years, experienced a disappointing start. Not only because he had to abort a final fast lap.

"The car is completely undriveable. It's even worse than before. I don't know what to say," he complained earlier about the lack of grip. The tires on his Red Bull service car are not working the way the 27-year-old Dutchman would like them to.

"Nothing worked at all in qualifying," Verstappen finally said. "We're five or six tenths down on McLaren, which is far too much." According to his own assessment, however, only fourth place would have been possible even with a successful last lap.

