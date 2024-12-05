The world champion is still furious with George Russell. IMAGO

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen still can't believe it. George Russell's behavior continues to infuriate the Red Bull driver. The Mercedes rival hits back and even speaks of threats.

dpa dpa

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has added to his row with Mercedes rival George Russell. "I have no regrets," said Verstappen about the harsh verbal criticism of his rival after the Qatar Grand Prix: "Maybe I would say even more today."

He still can't believe "that someone can be like that", said the 27-year-old Dutchman at a press conference in Abu Dhabi: "I've never experienced anything like that in my entire career, it was unacceptable to me."

Verstappen had criticized the British driver's behaviour with the race stewards after last Sunday's World Championship race in Qatar. This was triggered by Russell's demand for a penalty because he felt that Verstappen had obstructed him in qualifying. "I have lost all respect," Verstappen said shortly afterwards. Now the Red Bull star became even clearer.

He even accused Russell of lying and explained: "I didn't expect someone to be so active in trying to get someone else punished. That was not nice and actually very shocking."

Russell: "Verstappen thinks he is above the law"

The attacked Russell hits back, as motorsport-total reports. "I find it all quite ironic considering he said on Saturday night that he was going to crash into me on purpose and, quote, 'push me head into the wall'."

George Russel: Max Verstappen wants nothing more to do with him. Darko Bandic/AP/dpa

Questioning a person's integrity when they had made such comments the day before was very ironic, Russell said. "People have been bullied by Max for years and you can't question his driving skills. But he can't handle adversity when something goes against him," says Russell.

The Dutchman has now definitely exaggerated. "We have a man at the top of this sport who thinks he is above the law. I don't think that's right," says Russell.

Neither driver had been on a fast lap at the Lusail International Circuit. Verstappen had been denied pole position by the race stewards, however, and Russell had started the penultimate race of the season from first place instead. However, Verstappen won the Grand Prix.

dpa