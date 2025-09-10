Max Verstappen will drive a race on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife this weekend. KEYSTONE

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is to contest an official race on the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife next weekend. His participation is only possible under one condition.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is to take part in a GT4 race on the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife next weekend.

This and a theory session will serve to obtain a special Nordschleife license to drive GT3 races on the track in the future.

Official confirmation is still pending, but according to "Auto, Motor und Sport", Verstappen's participation this weekend has been confirmed. Show more

Max Verstappen lives for motorsport. He is currently in his eleventh Formula 1 season and is a four-time world champion in this racing series. However, a calendar with 24 race weekends does not seem to be enough for the Dutchman.

Because on free weekends, Verstappen is often out and about in GT3 cars on the racetracks of this world. This is made possible by the "Verstappen.com Racing" team launched in 2022, whose racing cars are tested by the boss himself.

One of these tests caused a sensation in the motorsport scene. At the beginning of May, Verstappen is said to have set the unofficial lap record of 7:48.8 minutes on the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife in a Ferrari 296 GT3. Traditionally, there is no official timekeeping for test drives. The official record belongs to the Norwegian Christian Krognes with a time of 7:49.578 minutes.

In order to remain anonymous, he registered for the test under the pseudonym "Franz Hermann". Nevertheless, the soon-to-be 28-year-old attracted attention with his drive and subsequently announced his ambitions to drive an official race on the Nordschleife.

Verstappen must obtain a special license

As reported by "Auto, Motor und Sport", the time will come on the weekend of September 12-14 as part of the Nürburgring Endurance Series - under certain conditions.

Every driver who wants to take part in a race in the powerful GT3 cars must have a special Nordschleife license. No exception is made even for a four-time Formula 1 world champion.

In order to obtain the special license, Verstappen must complete a theory session and a race in a lower-performance GT4 car. Accordingly, the Dutchman will complete the theory session on Friday and then contest a race in a Porsche Cayman GT4 from Team Lionspeed GP.

Double the racing - max the fun!



We're looking forward to the weekend🌲



Two races and both live on our YouTube Channel 📺#HeartRace #NLS7 #NLS8 pic.twitter.com/WSs0mdCOKT — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) September 9, 2025

If he completes 14 laps without a penalty, he will have obtained his license and could take part in a GT3 race as early as the end of September. Verstappen's long-term goal is likely to be to drive in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

Official confirmation from Verstappen or the organizers is still pending. However, his participation this weekend has been confirmed according to "Auto, Motor und Sport". This is also indicated by a post on the Nürburgring's official X-Channel: "Double races - max the fun!" Including a picture of the Ferrari 296 GT3 of the Verstappen.com Racing Team.

