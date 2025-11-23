World champion Max Verstappen is not (yet) dethroned. Keystone

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull wins the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the second time since 2023. The Dutchman wins ahead of world championship leader Lando Norris in the McLaren and last year's winner George Russell in the Mercedes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With his 69th GP victory, his seventh this season, Verstappen keeps alive his chances of winning his fifth consecutive Formula 1 world championship title. In the championship standings, the defending champion reduced his deficit on Norris by seven points to 42.

Norris, for his part, took the next step towards his first world championship title with his 18th podium finish in the 22nd Grand Prix of the year. The Briton now leads by 30 points from team-mate Oscar Piastri, who finished fourth and missed out on a top three finish for the sixth time in a row.

A maximum of 58 points are still up for grabs at the sprint weekend in Qatar in a week's time and at the season finale in Abu Dhabi a week later.

Pole streak broken

The decisive scene in the battle for victory in the floodlit race in Las Vegas occurred immediately after the start. Norris, who had started from pole position, came out too wide in the first corner and had to hand the lead to Verstappen. Russell also slipped past the Englishman.

If it had been down to the statistics, there would have been a lot to suggest that Norris would have won. In the seven previous Grands Prix since the summer break, the driver who had started from the front had always won. But over the 50 laps of the street circuit in the Nevada desert, Norris was unable to find a way to dislodge Verstappen from the top spot. Although the championship leader from England overtook Russell again at the start of the final third of the race, he was no longer able to pose a threat to the defending champion in the Red Bull. Verstappen's lead at the finish was over 20 seconds.

Hülkenberg scores points for Sauber

Nico Hülkenberg scored two more championship points for Team Sauber. The German veteran, who started from 11th on the grid, finished ninth, his ninth points-scoring finish this year. His team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto had to retire from the race after just three laps. The Brazilian had caused a collision with Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin at the start and damaged his car in the process.

In the team standings, the Zurich-based racing team is still in 9th place among the ten teams.