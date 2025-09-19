  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

At Red Bull until the end of his career? Verstappen's confession: "The dream is still there"

SDA

19.9.2025 - 09:53

Max Verstappen fully satisfied at Red Bull again.
Max Verstappen fully satisfied at Red Bull again.
Keystone

There has been much speculation this season. Is Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull? There have been some changes in the team. Nevertheless, the four-time world champion still wants to end his career in Formula 1 at Red Bull.

Keystone-SDA

19.09.2025, 09:53

19.09.2025, 10:37

"I have to say, the Red Bull family is great. We've been together for a long time and I still like it," said Verstappen on the first day of practice ahead of the Azerbaijan GP in Baku. "I've always said that I want to drive here to the end. That's always been the dream - and it's still there."

Contract until 2028

The 27-year-old Dutchman comes from the Austrian company's junior development program and drove his first season in the premier class ten years ago in the sister team (then Toro Rosso). The following year, he was promoted to Red Bull Racing after four races. He celebrated his first victory in the very first race. Most recently in Monza, he achieved the 66th success of his career.

Verstappen's contract is valid up to and including 2028. He will celebrate his 31st birthday that year on September 30. It is unclear how long he intends to compete in Formula 1. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), two-time world champion from Spain, is currently the oldest driver in the field at 44, as is English record champion Lewis Hamilton (7 titles/Ferrari) at 40.

"2026 will not be easy"

At the end of July, Verstappen put an end to speculation that he would remain at Red Bull. The sporting slump and complicated phases at the management level of the racing team had fueled this speculation. Verstappen is now only looking ahead - together with Red Bull. The coming season will bring a major reform of the regulations, including completely new drive systems. "Next year won't be easy with our own engine," said the current world championship third-placed driver. But that was also the case 20 years ago when Red Bull entered Formula 1. Verstappen: "And they really didn't do that badly!"

Videos from the department

More from the department

"I have insects in my teeth"blue News editor ventures out on a SailGP boat

Milestone and balancing act. African World Cup premiere put to the test

Milestone and balancing actAfrican World Cup premiere put to the test

Former 100 m world champion at the Enhanced Games. Sprint ace Fred Kerley doping for the world record bonus

Former 100 m world champion at the Enhanced GamesSprint ace Fred Kerley doping for the world record bonus

First World Cycling Championships in Africa. Swiss delegation leader Eicher:

First World Cycling Championships in AfricaSwiss delegation leader Eicher: "It's up to us to see this World Championships as an opportunity"

Athletics. A second chance for Simon Ehammer

AthleticsA second chance for Simon Ehammer