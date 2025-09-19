Max Verstappen fully satisfied at Red Bull again. Keystone

There has been much speculation this season. Is Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull? There have been some changes in the team. Nevertheless, the four-time world champion still wants to end his career in Formula 1 at Red Bull.

"I have to say, the Red Bull family is great. We've been together for a long time and I still like it," said Verstappen on the first day of practice ahead of the Azerbaijan GP in Baku. "I've always said that I want to drive here to the end. That's always been the dream - and it's still there."

Contract until 2028

The 27-year-old Dutchman comes from the Austrian company's junior development program and drove his first season in the premier class ten years ago in the sister team (then Toro Rosso). The following year, he was promoted to Red Bull Racing after four races. He celebrated his first victory in the very first race. Most recently in Monza, he achieved the 66th success of his career.

Verstappen's contract is valid up to and including 2028. He will celebrate his 31st birthday that year on September 30. It is unclear how long he intends to compete in Formula 1. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), two-time world champion from Spain, is currently the oldest driver in the field at 44, as is English record champion Lewis Hamilton (7 titles/Ferrari) at 40.

"2026 will not be easy"

At the end of July, Verstappen put an end to speculation that he would remain at Red Bull. The sporting slump and complicated phases at the management level of the racing team had fueled this speculation. Verstappen is now only looking ahead - together with Red Bull. The coming season will bring a major reform of the regulations, including completely new drive systems. "Next year won't be easy with our own engine," said the current world championship third-placed driver. But that was also the case 20 years ago when Red Bull entered Formula 1. Verstappen: "And they really didn't do that badly!"

