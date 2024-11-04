Bowing to Verstappen: "Give him the trophy now" - Gallery Lando Norris is once again unable to defend his pole on the first few meters. Image: dpa A performance from a world of its own from Max Verstappen. Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AP Verstappen delivers a world-class performance. Image: dpa Bowing to Verstappen: "Give him the trophy now" - Gallery Lando Norris is once again unable to defend his pole on the first few meters. Image: dpa A performance from a world of its own from Max Verstappen. Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AP Verstappen delivers a world-class performance. Image: dpa

Everyone is bowing down to Max Verstappen. The triumphant drive in the chaotic race in Brazil has already achieved legendary status in the media. The big loser is world championship rival Lando Norris.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Max Verstappen delivers a world-class performance in the chaotic race in Brazil and drives from 17th on the grid to victory.

World championship rival Lando Norris, on the other hand, has to settle for 6th place despite pole position and may lose decisive ground in the title fight.

The media celebrate Verstappen's magnificent performance. "That was pure talent, pure magic under extreme conditions," enthused the Spanish newspaper "As". Show more

With his memorable triumph at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen celebrated what could have been the decisive victory to win the title again. The way in which the 27-year-old three-time champion clinched this victory in the Red Bull under difficult conditions in a chaotic race cements his status among the best of the best in Formula 1 history. The international press also pays tribute to Verstappen.

Netherlands

"AD":"Max Verstappen wins after masterful overtaking maneuver and advances to the world championship title in the Brazilian madness. Max Verstappen has match point in the Formula 1 championship after a turbulent race in the rain."

Great Britain

"Daily Mail:"Lando Norris' title dream is over. Max Verstappen proves he is the best driver in the world. Max Verstappen beat the elements to win the Brazilian Grand Prix. He came from 17th on the grid and triumphed through the fountains of water on the hilly Interlagos circuit, where doom lay on every dangerous inch of the newly laid but bumpy tarmac."

"Independent":"Max Verstappen dealt a fatal blow to Lando Norris' Formula One world championship hopes by winning a rainy Brazilian Grand Prix from 17th on the grid with a performance of the highest order."

"The Guardian":"Max Verstappen pulls off a miracle drive to win the Formula 1 Grand Prix in São Paulo. What had started with so much optimism for Lando Norris to bring about a decisive turnaround in the championship battle was undone by a masterful victory for his title rival Max Verstappen at the São Paulo Grand Prix."

Spain

"Marca":"Verstappen wins in Brazil and more than half the world championship. (...) An epic comeback from 17th place by one of the best in history."

"As":"Give him the trophy now. That was pure talent, pure magic in extreme conditions. A comeback that is worth more than many titles for the best driver on the grid. A real tribute from Piquet's son-in-law to Senna (...)."

"Mundo deportivo":"Verstappen puts in a masterful performance in Brazil and beats Norris to win the F1 World Championship. It's very simple: Max Verstappen is the best, and even if everything goes against him, he will win the world championship against Norris. (...) Incredibly, Verstappen won the Brazilian Grand Prix despite starting 17th on the grid, while Norris, who started from pole position, finished 6th after a series of mistakes."

"Sport":"Verstappen's heroic act in the Brazilian chaos. Max Verstappen gave a lesson in courage at Interlagos by driving from 17th place to victory in extreme conditions to all but seal the world championship."

France

"Le Parisien":"Verstappen's wild chase in the rain, a French double podium (...) The story of an epic race."

Max Verstappen celebrates victory in Brazil - and the decision in the World Championship race? Picture: Keystone

Austria:

"Kleine Zeitung":"Preliminary decision in the title fight! World champion rain dance by Max Verstappen."

"Salzburger Nachrichten":"In the rain of São Paulo, Verstappen once again proved his extra class in wet conditions and, against all expectations, took his eighth victory of the season in the premier class of motorsport."

Italy:

"Tuttosport":"Verstappen triumphs, world championship masterpiece in Brazil! The exhausting and chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix was won by a crazy Max Verstappen, who started 17th and made a great recovery in the rain that could decide the title race."

"La Gazzetta dello Sport":"Crazy race in Brazil. Rain, breaks, comebacks: Max wins like a champion and takes the title. A victory that will go down in the annals, won by a phenomenal driver."

Brazil

"Lance":"Verstappen recovers and wins the Formula 1 Grand Prix in São Paulo with a memorable performance. The three-time champion now has a hand and four fingers in a fourth Formula 1 world championship."

