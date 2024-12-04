Max Verstappen leads the field in front of the orange wall in Zandvoort. Picture: Keystone

Despite the ongoing euphoria surrounding world champion Max Verstappen, Formula 1 will say goodbye to Zandvoort.

SDA

The contract with the circuit in the Netherlands, which expires next year, has been extended once again, but only for one year. After 2026, the Grand Prix in the dunes will disappear from the calendar for the time being.

Since returning to Zandvoort in 2021 (after a 36-year hiatus), Verstappen had won three times in front of his home fans. There had been speculation about the future of the race for some time. One idea was to rotate it with the Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, alternating between Belgium and the Netherlands every two years. But this will not happen.

The booming Formula 1 could therefore stop in Europe even less frequently in future. Several countries have signaled their interest in hosting a Grand Prix. In addition to plans for further races in Asia, a Grand Prix in Africa is also being discussed. South Africa and Rwanda have been mentioned as possible destinations.

SDA