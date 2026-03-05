Max Verstappen is not a fan of the new Formula 1 regulations. However, it is now too late for corrections, the four-time world champion emphasizes ahead of the opening race of the new era in Melbourne.

"Large sums of money have been invested in these regulations. It will set the technical direction for a while," said Verstappen in front of the assembled press ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. The reform was decided four years ago. According to Verstappen, some problems could have been foreseen. "Now things are being brought forward. That's a bit late."

Verstappen had described the new Formula 1 as "Formula E on steroids" and "anti-racing" during the test drives in Bahrain. In fact, charging the significantly more powerful battery plays an enormously important role. It is particularly dependent on the characteristics of the track. In Melbourne, for example, it is difficult to provide energy through braking. This is likely to result in numerous unpressed gas pedal pedals and deliberately slower corner entries this weekend.

Hamilton feels "like an 18-year-old"

"This is the biggest challenge there has ever been in this sport," said record world champion Lewis Hamilton about the new rule cycle, which is scheduled to run until 2030. "There are always small changes. But this one is much bigger than any of the five I've been through so far. Every weekend we learn more. And with every track and its characteristics, there are always new challenges." Especially in the area of energy management.

Hamilton is starting his 20th Formula 1 season. The Briton made his debut in Australia in 2007 - and finished third on the podium there straight away. The 41-year-old finally wants to get there with Ferrari in his second year. "I forgot who I was for a second," said Hamilton about his botched debut season in red. "Now it's a much better feeling to work together." He had now understood Ferrari's culture. Hopes of giving his career another boost are high. "I somehow feel younger than ever before, very fresh - like an 18-year-old."

Mercedes duo in a good mood

A 19-year-old Italian is also struggling with the new, complex regulations. "It felt like I was going back to school," said Kimi Antonelli from the Mercedes racing team. "You've only just come out of it," joked his team-mate George Russell. The duo have a good laugh, knowing that they probably have the fastest car in the field at the start of the season. Russell is the bookmakers' favorite for the championship - followed by Verstappen and, at some distance, the Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Hamilton. They are followed by Antonelli and defending champion Lando Norris in the McLaren.

"There is a lot of gossip about us, about Mercedes, but we take that as a compliment," said Russell. Being favorites would make little difference. Because the 28-year-old Briton also knows that the regulations are not yet fully developed and are challenging for the drivers in many respects: "There are a lot of hurdles. You can stumble over a small mistake at any time." Formerly very simple areas of racing are now "very complicated".

The new hunted? Mercedes driver George Russell is the bookmakers' favorite for the title under the new conditions

