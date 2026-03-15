Kimi Antonelli wins his first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai, followed by team-mate George Russell in the second race of the season to complete the second double victory for Team Mercedes.
The day after becoming the youngest driver in world championship history to secure pole position for a Grand Prix, Antonelli also put the competition in its place in the 56-lap race. This makes the 19-year-old Italian the second youngest GP winner in Formula 1 behind Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third place in the Ferrari.