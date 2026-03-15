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Formula 1 Victory debut for Antonelli in Mercedes one-two - Hamilton in Ferrari in 3rd place

SDA

15.3.2026 - 09:42

Kimi Antonelli goes down in history as the second youngest GP winner in the Formula 1 World Championship with his triumph in Shanghai.
Kimi Antonelli goes down in history as the second youngest GP winner in the Formula 1 World Championship with his triumph in Shanghai.
Keystone

Kimi Antonelli wins his first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai, followed by team-mate George Russell in the second race of the season to complete the second double victory for Team Mercedes.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2026, 09:42

15.03.2026, 09:49

The day after becoming the youngest driver in world championship history to secure pole position for a Grand Prix, Antonelli also put the competition in its place in the 56-lap race. This makes the 19-year-old Italian the second youngest GP winner in Formula 1 behind Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third place in the Ferrari.

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