Venus Williams is delighted with her special victory Keystone

Venus Williams still wins at the age of 45. The American defeated her compatriot Peyton Stearns 6:3, 6:4 in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament in Washington.

Venus Williams, who played her first singles match in 16 months, is the second-oldest player ever to win a match on the tour after defeating the world number 35. Martina Navratilova was two years older over 21 years ago when she defeated the Colombian Catalina Castano at Wimbledon.

The seven-time singles winner's next opponent at Grand Slam tournaments will be Magdalena Frech from Poland, who is ranked 24th.