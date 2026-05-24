The Swiss swimmers put in strong performances at the Mare Nostrum meeting. Roman Mityukov secured victory in the 200 m backstroke, while Noè Ponti took 3rd place in the 100 m dolphin.

Mityukov set an exclamation mark. The Geneva native won the race in a commanding 1:58.06 minutes, distancing second-placed Jan Cejka from the Czech Republic by a good one and a half seconds. A second Swiss swimmer, Flavio Bucca from SC Uster, finished in the top ranks in third place.

Noè Ponti once again proved his class in a top-class race over 100 m dolphin in his showpiece discipline. The Ticino swimmer finished third after 51.82 seconds. Victory in the tight race went to Hungary's exceptional athlete and meeting record holder Kristof Milak in 51.67 s, just ahead of Russia's Andrej Minakow.