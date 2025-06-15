George Russell celebrates his fourth Grand Prix victory Keystone

George Russell wins the Canadian GP in Montreal in a Mercedes and celebrates his 4th GP victory in Formula 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) complete the podium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nico Hülkenberg in the Sauber finishes eighth and scores points again.

George Russell celebrated a start-finish victory. The race also ended behind the safety car. Nevertheless, the race was spectacular. Mercedes was the fourth team to win the eighth race. For the first time this season, no McLaren made it onto the podium. With the 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, an Italian made it onto the podium for the first time in 16 years. And for the first time, there was a collision between the two McLaren cars of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. This led to a neutralized race finish. Piastri finished the race in 4th place; Norris retired due to the accident he caused.

Oscar Piastri remained ahead of team-mate Lando Norris in the championship standings.

After his sensational 5th place at the last Grand Prix in Barcelona, Nico Hülkenberg was once again able to compete for points in the Sauber. Hülkenberg started 13th, then benefited from a scrap between Franco Colapinto in the Alpine and Alexander Albon in the Williams and made up four places on the first lap. The German then skillfully defended this position. Thanks to Norris' retirement, the German slipped up to 8th place shortly before the end. Teammate Gabriel Bortoleto finished the race in 14th place.

The next Grand Prix will be held in two weeks' time at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.