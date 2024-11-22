  1. Residential Customers
NHL Victory for the Swiss Devils trio, Kurashev sits in the stands

SDA

22.11.2024 - 06:15

Jonas Siegenthaler (left) defends against Andrei Svechnikov.
Keystone

The New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 to catch up with the division leaders in points.

22.11.2024, 06:15

The man of the match was the Swede Jesper Bratt, who contributed two goals and an assist. The Devils' Swiss players Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler got plenty of ice time, but were unable to convert it into points. Carolina and New Jersey lead the Metropolitan Division with 28 points each, with the Hurricanes having played three games less.

Bitter loss for Janis Moser

Janis Moser and the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a bitter 6:7 defeat after overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The visitors from Florida quickly took a 3-0 lead, but then let up. Columbus tied the game at 3-3 just as Moser was serving a penalty. In return, the defenseman from Seeland was credited with an assist in the 6:6 equalizer.

Philipp Kuraschew sits in the stands

Philipp Kurashev is currently in a slump. The Swiss defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks was banished to the stands for the game against the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers (3:1). Coach Luke Richardson said that Kurashev needed a reset, a fresh start. "When things aren't going well, maybe you play a little more cautiously. But that doesn't help him or us," Richardson said of Kurashev. "He needs to show more intensity again. We're working with him to get him back to his old strength."

SDA

