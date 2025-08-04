  1. Residential Customers
Round of 16 exit Victory march stopped: Swiatek loses to Tauson

SDA

4.8.2025 - 07:58

After a five-week unbeaten streak, Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek loses another match.
After a five-week unbeaten streak, Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek loses another match.
Picture: Keystone

Iga Swiatek's winning streak has come to an end. A good three weeks after her first triumph at Wimbledon, the Polish player was defeated by Clara Tauson in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Keystone-SDA

The world number 19 from Denmark delivered a strong performance in her 7:6 (7:1), 6:3 victory over the favored Swiatek.

As a result, the tournament's No. 2 in the capital of the Canadian province of Quebec is no longer represented in the tableau. The day before, the top-seeded American Coco Gauff had already been beaten in two sets by the local Victoria Mboko.

