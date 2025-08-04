Iga Swiatek's winning streak has come to an end. A good three weeks after her first triumph at Wimbledon, the Polish player was defeated by Clara Tauson in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.
The world number 19 from Denmark delivered a strong performance in her 7:6 (7:1), 6:3 victory over the favored Swiatek.
As a result, the tournament's No. 2 in the capital of the Canadian province of Quebec is no longer represented in the tableau. The day before, the top-seeded American Coco Gauff had already been beaten in two sets by the local Victoria Mboko.