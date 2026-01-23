Richard Carapaz wins the queen stage of the Tour de France, which, like Friday's stage, ends at Alpe d'Huez.

The rider from Ecuador finished nearly half a minute ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel and American Sepp Kuss, who took second and third place, respectively.

Tadej Pogacar steps up to support Isaac del Toro and helps his Mexican teammate secure third place behind Evenepoel. As a result, the young Frenchman Paul Seixas misses out on the Tour podium. Yannis Voisard, who has not yet crossed the finish line, will not move into the top 10 in the overall standings.