Skip Marco Hösli (archive photo) Keystone

The Swiss curling team with skip Marco Hösli suffered a 1:7 defeat against Italy at the World Championships in the USA on Monday night after their 9:7 victory against the Czech Republic.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss got into unnecessary trouble against the Czechs. They started the tenth end with a 7:4 lead, but conceded a house of three to equalize. The last stone in the extra end gave the Glarus team a two-house and then their fourth win in a row.

This series was then broken against Italy. After four turns, the Swiss were trailing 0:3 after a stolen stone. In the seventh end, the Italians made a house of four, forcing an early handshake.

In the rankings, Switzerland is in second place behind Sweden, which has won all five games so far. The team led by skip Marco Hösli will play its next game in Ogden on Monday evening against China (10 p.m. Swiss time).