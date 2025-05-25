Viktorija Golubic reaches round 2 in Paris for the third time in her career Keystone

Viktorija Golubic makes a successful start to the Roland Garros tournament. The Zurich native beat Petra Kvitova, who had returned from maternity leave, 3:6, 6:0 and 6:4.

From the second set onwards, it was noticeable that the Czech was not yet in top form after her break from competition. But Golubic didn't get everything right in Paris either. She had to concede two breaks to her 35-year-old opponent, who is currently ranked 608th in the world.

However, it was still enough to get through the first round in Paris for the third time after 2016 and 2024. In the second round, either the Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic or the 16th seeded American Amanda Anisimova awaits.