Viktorija Golubic is eliminated in the 1st round in Austin Keystone

Viktorija Golubic cannot take advantage of the moment at the WTA 250 tournament in Austin. The Swiss player loses her first round match against McCartney Kessler (WTA 56) 2:6, 5:7 as a lucky loser.

Golubic, currently number 104 in the rankings, improved in her duel with the American number 5 seed over the course of the match, leading 2-0 and 5-3 in the second set before losing the last four games and having to leave the court as the loser after a good hour and a half.