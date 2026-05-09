Viktorija Golubic won her first two matches in Rome before losing to the world number seven Andreyeva Keystone

Viktorija Golubic is eliminated in the 3rd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The Zurich player lost in three sets 1:6, 6:4, 0:6 to the Russian world number seven Mirra Andreyeva.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Foro Italico had not brought Golubic any luck so far. It was only this year, after she had slipped into the main draw at short notice, that the 33-year-old from Zurich celebrated her first victories at the Rome venue, against the Italian Federica Urgesi and the Australian Maya Joint.

Mirra Andreyeva was an opponent of a different caliber on Saturday. The 19-year-old, who is coached by Conchita Martinez, only lost in the final in Madrid at the beginning of the month. However, Viktorija Golubic also put up a good fight against the top 10 player, at least in the second set. Golubic had no chance in the deciding set.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka also failed in the 3rd round. The Belarusian lost to Romanian Sorana Cirstea (WTA 27) 6:2, 3:6, 5:7. Sabalenka, who had only beaten the American Haley Baptiste once before the start of the clay season this year, had already failed early and surprisingly by her standards in Madrid.