Viktorija Golubic ends her series of first round defeats Keystone

Viktorija Golubic ends her losing streak. The Zurich native beats China's Wang Xiyu in three sets in the first round of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.

SDA

Including the defeat at the Olympic Games in Paris, Golubic had recently lost her opening match at six tournaments in a row. The 7:6 (7:5), 0:6, 6:3 against Wang was also revenge. Ten days earlier, the soon-to-be 32-year-old Swiss had lost to the Chinese player, who is ranked 95th in the world, at the tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Her next opponent is Donna Vekic, the world number 20. Golubic won her only previous match against the Croatian, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in July, at the grass tournament in Nottingham in June last year.

SDA