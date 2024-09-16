Viktorija Golubic is looking for victories and a sense of achievement on the WTA Tour. Picture: Keystone

At the Thailand Open in Hua Hin, Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic (WTA 98) suffers her seventh first-round defeat on the tour this season.

SDA

Viktorija Golubic lost 5:7, 1:6 to the Chinese number 5 seed Wang Xiyu (WTA 62) in Hua Hin after leading 3:0 in the first set. The last time Golubic survived the starting round at a tour tournament was in mid-June in Birmingham.

Currently the last Swiss woman in the top 100, she is in danger of dropping down the rankings in the coming weeks. A year ago, Golubic won two Challenger tournaments in October, which will drop out of the rankings. She lost to Wang Xiyu for the first time in the third match.

SDA