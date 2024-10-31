Viktorija Golubic is on course for success in China Keystone

Viktorija Golubic has reached the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang, China. Her opponent from Zurich, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro from Spain, retired after losing the first set.

SDA

Golubic won the first set 6:2 when the Spanish No. 4 seed, ranked 112 places higher than her at No. 56, involuntarily brought the match to an early end.

It was the second time this year that Golubic had won two matches in a row. Previously, she had only managed this in January at the Australian Open. In Melbourne, she was defeated in the third round by Yelina Svitolina from Ukraine.

The 32-year-old Swiss player's next opponent will either be the Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (WTA 209) or the Dutch Arantxa Rus (WTA 83).

SDA