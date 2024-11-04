Viktorija Golubic enjoyed her surprising tournament victory on Sunday in south-east China and her rise in the world rankings sda

Viktorija Golubic has risen 58 positions in the world tennis rankings to 105th place, overtaking Jil Teichmann to become Switzerland's No. 1 in the rankings again.

Thanks to the tournament victory in Jiujiang in south-east China - only her second after the home tournament in Gstaad eight years ago - the 32-year-old Golubic can even hope to take part in the Australian Open in January without the detour via qualifying.

Belinda Bencic has not yet reappeared in the world rankings after her comeback at the ITF tournament in Hamburg. Only those who have three tournaments in the rankings within a year will be listed again.

