WTA Challenger Suzhou Viktorija Golubic plays for her first tournament win of the season in China

4.10.2025 - 12:10

Viktorija Golubic makes it to the final in Suzhou. (archive picture)
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic collects valuable WTA points at the Challenger tournament in Suzhou, China. One victory still separates her from her first tournament win of the season.

Keystone-SDA

04.10.2025, 12:27

The 32-year-old from Zurich (WTA 70) made it to the final on Saturday with a 6:3, 6:3 win against the six years older German Tatjana Maria (WTA 44).

Golubic is now one win away from her first title of the year. Her opponent on Sunday is the American Katie Volynets (WTA 107). It is already clear that Golubic will once again be among the 65 best players in the world rankings after 15 months.

