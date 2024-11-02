  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Viktorija Golubic reaches the final in Jiujiang

SDA

2.11.2024 - 09:36

Viktorija Golubic will play her fifth final on the WTA Tour on Sunday in Jiujiang
Viktorija Golubic will play her fifth final on the WTA Tour on Sunday in Jiujiang
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic will play her 5th final on the WTA Tour on Sunday. In the semi-final of the tournament in Jiujiang, the Zurich native beat the top seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 6:1, 6:2.

02.11.2024, 09:36

It was Viktorija Golubic's (WTA 168) second victory in her fifth duel with Bouzkova, who is almost 120 places higher in the world rankings. The two had already met twice in the last twelve months, with Bouzkova winning easily in two sets both at the Billie Jean King Cup in November last year and in January in Hobart, Australia.

This time Golubic turned the tables, primarily because her opponent was unable to score regularly on her own service. The former world number 24 from the Czech Republic lost all (!) eight of her service games, while Golubic only allowed herself to be broken three times.

In Sunday's final, the Swiss will face either the German Laura Siegemund (WTA 101) or the number 2 seed Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 53) from Slovakia.

Golubic's record in the final has been sobering so far, with just one tournament win in Gstaad in 2016. In the same year in Linz, as well as in Lyon and Monterrey in 2021, she failed to win a set in either final.

SDA

