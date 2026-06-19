Viktorija Golubic earns world ranking points on grass in Nottingham. Photo: Keystone

The 33-year-old Swiss player Viktorija Golubic has reached the semifinals of a WTA Tour tournament for the first time since early November 2025. In the quarterfinals, the Zurich native defeated American Ann Li in three sets.

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Viktorija Golubic last reached this stage at a WTA 250 tournament in late fall 2025. In Jiujiang, China, Golubic also reached the semifinals, which she lost 1-6, 6-4, 5-7 to Austrian Lilli Tagger after holding a break lead in the deciding set.

Reaching the semifinals on grass in Nottingham is a greater achievement than her run eight months ago in China. So far, Golubic has defeated Sofia Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, as well as two significantly higher-ranked opponents: Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey and, in the quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Ann Li (WTA 29). Golubic prevailed against Li 6–3, 2–6, 6–3. After 114 minutes, Golubic converted her very first match point.

In Saturday’s semifinal, Golubic will face the No. 3-seeded American Emma Navarro (WTA 25).