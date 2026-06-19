  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Three-Set Victory Over Ann Li Viktorija Golubic Reaches the Semifinals in Nottingham

SDA

19.6.2026 - 19:45

Viktorija Golubic earns world ranking points on grass in Nottingham.
Viktorija Golubic earns world ranking points on grass in Nottingham.
Photo: Keystone

The 33-year-old Swiss player Viktorija Golubic has reached the semifinals of a WTA Tour tournament for the first time since early November 2025. In the quarterfinals, the Zurich native defeated American Ann Li in three sets.

Keystone-SDA

19.06.2026, 19:45

19.06.2026, 20:30

Viktorija Golubic last reached this stage at a WTA 250 tournament in late fall 2025. In Jiujiang, China, Golubic also reached the semifinals, which she lost 1-6, 6-4, 5-7 to Austrian Lilli Tagger after holding a break lead in the deciding set.

Reaching the semifinals on grass in Nottingham is a greater achievement than her run eight months ago in China. So far, Golubic has defeated Sofia Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, as well as two significantly higher-ranked opponents: Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey and, in the quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Ann Li (WTA 29). Golubic prevailed against Li 6–3, 2–6, 6–3. After 114 minutes, Golubic converted her very first match point.

In Saturday’s semifinal, Golubic will face the No. 3-seeded American Emma Navarro (WTA 25).

More from this section

Track and Field. Lore Hoffmann's 800-meter Race in Doha Ends in Disappointment

Track and FieldLore Hoffmann's 800-meter Race in Doha Ends in Disappointment

Missed a medal. Only 4th Place for the Swiss Épée Fencers

Missed a medalOnly 4th Place for the Swiss Épée Fencers

Mountain Biking. Ronja Blöchlinger Finishes Second Among the Strong Swiss Women's Field

Mountain BikingRonja Blöchlinger Finishes Second Among the Strong Swiss Women's Field