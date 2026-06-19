The 33-year-old Swiss player Viktorija Golubic has reached the semifinals of a WTA Tour tournament for the first time since early November 2025. In the quarterfinals, the Zurich native defeated American Ann Li in three sets.

Viktorija Golubic last reached this stage at a WTA 250 tournament in late fall 2025. In Jiujiang, China, Golubic also reached the semifinals, which she lost 1-6, 6-4, 5-7 to Austrian Lilli Tagger after holding a break lead in the deciding set.

Reaching the semifinals on grass in Nottingham is a greater achievement than her run eight months ago in China. So far, Golubic has defeated Sofia Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, as well as two significantly higher-ranked opponents: Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey and, in the quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Ann Li (WTA 29). Golubic prevailed against Li 6–3, 2–6, 6–3. After 114 minutes, Golubic converted her very first match point.

In Saturday’s semifinal, Golubic will face the No. 3-seeded American Emma Navarro (WTA 25).