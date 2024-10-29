  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang Viktorija Golubic safely through the first round

SDA

29.10.2024 - 06:53

Viktorija Golubic safely makes it through the 1st round of the tournament in Jiujiang.
Viktorija Golubic safely makes it through the 1st round of the tournament in Jiujiang.
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic is through to the 2nd round of the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang, China. The Zurich native defeated the Chinese qualifier You Xiaodi 7:5, 6:2.

29.10.2024, 06:53

29.10.2024, 08:17

Golubic trailed You, who is ranked 306th in the world, 0:3 at the start of the first set, but remained unchallenged in the end and also won the third set against the Asian.

In the second round, Golubic will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Swiss has never played the Spaniard, who is ranked 112 places above her in the world rankings at number 56.

SDA

More from the department

Tragedy for talented skier. Young Italian girl dies after training crash

Tragedy for talented skierYoung Italian girl dies after training crash

First defeat of the season. Winning streak of Nino Niederreiter and his Jets comes to an end

First defeat of the seasonWinning streak of Nino Niederreiter and his Jets comes to an end

WTA 250 tournament in Merida. Jil Teichmann is through to the 2nd round in Mexico

WTA 250 tournament in MeridaJil Teichmann is through to the 2nd round in Mexico