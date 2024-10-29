Viktorija Golubic safely makes it through the 1st round of the tournament in Jiujiang. Keystone

Viktorija Golubic is through to the 2nd round of the WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang, China. The Zurich native defeated the Chinese qualifier You Xiaodi 7:5, 6:2.

SDA

Golubic trailed You, who is ranked 306th in the world, 0:3 at the start of the first set, but remained unchallenged in the end and also won the third set against the Asian.

In the second round, Golubic will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Swiss has never played the Spaniard, who is ranked 112 places above her in the world rankings at number 56.

SDA