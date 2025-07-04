Jonas Vingegaard feels ready for the anticipated duel with Tadej Pogacar Keystone

Jonas Vingegaard exudes confidence ahead of the Tour de France starting on Saturday. The Dane feels well prepared for the expected duel with Tadej Pogacar for the overall victory.

Vingegaard, winner of the Tour of France in 2022 and 2023, believes he has a chance - despite the overwhelming dominance that Pogacar has once again demonstrated on several occasions this year. "I'm at the highest level I've ever been at. We'll see if it's enough," says the Dane ahead of the Grand Départ in Lille.

Grischa Niermann, the sports director of Equipe Visma-Lease a Bike, also believes his protégé is well prepared. "Jonas is in his best form. The preparation has gone well. We are here, we are ready for a big fight," said the former German professional cyclist. He does not regard Pogacar as unbeatable. "We think it's possible. Otherwise we would stay at home."

Last year, Vingegaard had no chance against Pogacar in the Tour de France. However, he had to deal with a serious crash at the Tour of the Basque Country and its consequences. It took him almost a year to regain his old strength. This year he has put on some muscle mass, says Niermann.

The rivalry with Pogacar is good for cycling and makes him stronger. The fact that Pogacar described him as the best climber in the world is "a nice compliment". However, Pogacar was better at the Dauphiné Tour, which the Slovenian won. He therefore did not know whether he could agree with the world champion's assessment. He is not afraid of his rival, "but has a lot of respect", says Vingegaard.

