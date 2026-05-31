Jonas Vingegaard in the maglia rosa experienced a comfortable final stage on the way to his first overall victory at the Giro d'Italia

"Veni, vidi Vingegaard!" was the headline of the online portal "Radsport-News" after the top favorite in the penultimate stage on Saturday also triumphed in the last mountain arrival of this 109th Tour of Italy and took the final step towards overall victory with his fifth stage win.

After a short night due to the flight to Rome, the 21st and final stage of this first Grand Tour of the year was one for Vingegaard to enjoy. In contrast to his first Vuelta triumph last September, which was overshadowed by pro-Palestinian protests and led to the abandonment of the final stage in Madrid, the captain of the Visma Lease-a-Bike team was able to take a relaxed approach to the remaining 131 flat kilometers through Italy's capital. While the Italian Jonathan Milan secured the final stage win in a sprint, the man in the pink jersey took the overall victory.

This makes Vingegaard, already a two-time winner of the Tour de France and winner of the Vuelta a España, the eighth rider to have won all three major national tours. He joins an exclusive list that includes Bernard Hinault, Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Felice Gimondi, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Froome.

The 29-year-old Vingegaard dominated this edition of the Giro almost at will. With five stage wins, he is just one behind Tadej Pogacar, who achieved the feat of winning six stages in his overall victory in 2024.

In the overall classification, Vingegaard triumphed by over five minutes ahead of second-placed Austrian Felix Gall, who completed the podium together with former Giro winner Jai Hindley from Australia.

Now Vingegaard faces the challenge of preventing a fifth victory for Pogacar at the Tour de France in July. The Dane, who won the Tour of France in 2022 and 2023, is most likely to challenge the Slovenian on his preferred terrain in the high mountains. With his commanding triumph at the Giro and the impressive form he has shown in Italy, Vingegaard should go into the start of the next three-week tour with plenty of confidence.