Jonas Vingegaard dominates the 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia at will. The Dane wins the 20th stage solo and is on the verge of overall victory.

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates his fifth stage win at this year's Giro and is on the verge of overall victory

Vingegaard caught up with a breakaway group on the final category 1 climb of the 200 km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo and immediately left them behind. The 29-year-old from the Visma-Lease a Bike team arrived solo in the ski resort of Piancavallo at 1289 meters above sea level.

The first chasers crossed the finish line 1:15 minutes after Vingegaard, who had already won his fifth stage of this year's Giro. Their sprint was won by Austrian Felix Gall. Jai Hindley from Australia completed the podium.

Vingegaard extended his lead over Gall in the overall classification to 5:22 minutes and has practically secured overall victory in his first participation. This would complete his palmares in the three major national tours. Vingegaard has already won the Tour de France twice and has triumphed once at the Vuelta.

The 109th edition of the Tour of Italy concludes on Sunday with a circuit around Rome tailored to the sprinters.