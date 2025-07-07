Demanding too much? Jonas Vingegaard's wife Trine Hansen is worried about her husband Keystone

Her husband needs more rest, says the wife of two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard. She would like to see a tactical rethink from Team Visma for the current tour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The wife of Danish cycling star Jonas Vingegaard believes that too much is being demanded of her husband. Trine Vingegaard Hansen said this in an interview with the Danish newspaper "Politiken". She was referring in particular to the preparations for the current 112th Tour de France. The many trips and weeks-long altitude training camps with Team Visma were taking their toll on the 28-year-old, said Vingegaard Hansen.

The two-time Tour de France winner is someone who needs a little more rest. And one of the ways he finds this is when he is at home with his family, said Vingegaard Hansen. In the six months surrounding the Tour de France, her husband is only in Denmark for ten days, she told Politiken. The 39-year-old is not only Vingegaard's wife, but also his manager. The couple married in 2023 and have two children together.

Team Visma should focus on Vingegaard

For the current Tour of France, Vingegaard Hansen would like the entire team to focus on supporting her husband. "If you start spending resources on stage wins for other riders, it will be at the expense of Jonas," she said. She has great respect for the tactics of the team of Vingegaard's closest Tour rival Tadej Pogacar. When he goes into a race, there is no doubt who the captain is, said Vingegaard Hansen.

Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023. Last year, he ultimately had no chance against Pogacar, but he also had to come to terms with a serious crash at the 2024 Tour of the Basque Country. Slovenian world champion Pogacar has his sights set on his fourth overall victory this year.